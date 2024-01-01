Mongolian tugriks to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert MNT to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
7,345 vnd

1.000 MNT = 7.345 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:44
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Vietnamese Dong
1 MNT7.34461 VND
5 MNT36.72305 VND
10 MNT73.44610 VND
20 MNT146.89220 VND
50 MNT367.23050 VND
100 MNT734.46100 VND
250 MNT1,836.15250 VND
500 MNT3,672.30500 VND
1000 MNT7,344.61000 VND
2000 MNT14,689.22000 VND
5000 MNT36,723.05000 VND
10000 MNT73,446.10000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mongolian Tugrik
1 VND0.13615 MNT
5 VND0.68077 MNT
10 VND1.36154 MNT
20 VND2.72308 MNT
50 VND6.80770 MNT
100 VND13.61540 MNT
250 VND34.03850 MNT
500 VND68.07700 MNT
1000 VND136.15400 MNT
2000 VND272.30800 MNT
5000 VND680.77000 MNT
10000 VND1,361.54000 MNT