Mongolian tugriks to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert MNT to VND at the real exchange rate
MNT to VND conversion chart
1 MNT = 7.44239 VND
0
|1 MNT to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|7.4901
|7.4901
|Low
|7.4218
|7.2540
|Average
|7.4437
|7.3608
|Change
|-0.53%
|0.73%
|View full history
1 MNT to VND stats
The performance of MNT to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.4901 and a 30 day low of 7.4218. This means the 30 day average was 7.4437. The change for MNT to VND was -0.53.
The performance of MNT to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 7.4901 and a 90 day low of 7.2540. This means the 90 day average was 7.3608. The change for MNT to VND was 0.73.
|Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MNT
|7.44239 VND
|5 MNT
|37.21195 VND
|10 MNT
|74.42390 VND
|20 MNT
|148.84780 VND
|50 MNT
|372.11950 VND
|100 MNT
|744.23900 VND
|250 MNT
|1,860.59750 VND
|500 MNT
|3,721.19500 VND
|1000 MNT
|7,442.39000 VND
|2000 MNT
|14,884.78000 VND
|5000 MNT
|37,211.95000 VND
|10000 MNT
|74,423.90000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Mongolian Tugrik
|1000 VND
|134.36500 MNT
|2000 VND
|268.73000 MNT
|5000 VND
|671.82500 MNT
|10000 VND
|1,343.65000 MNT
|20000 VND
|2,687.30000 MNT
|50000 VND
|6,718.25000 MNT
|100000 VND
|13,436.50000 MNT
|200000 VND
|26,873.00000 MNT
|500000 VND
|67,182.50000 MNT
|1000000 VND
|134,365.00000 MNT
|2000000 VND
|268,730.00000 MNT
|5000000 VND
|671,825.00000 MNT