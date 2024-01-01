Mongolian tugriks to Ugandan shillings today

Convert MNT to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
1,149 ugx

1.000 MNT = 1.149 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:42
Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.7811.5111.64218.690.91583.0361.347
1 GBP1.2811.9342.10223.9171.17106.2571.724
1 AUD0.6620.51711.08712.3660.60554.9410.891
1 NZD0.6090.4760.92111.380.55750.5560.82

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Ugandan Shilling
1 MNT1.14910 UGX
5 MNT5.74550 UGX
10 MNT11.49100 UGX
20 MNT22.98200 UGX
50 MNT57.45500 UGX
100 MNT114.91000 UGX
250 MNT287.27500 UGX
500 MNT574.55000 UGX
1000 MNT1,149.10000 UGX
2000 MNT2,298.20000 UGX
5000 MNT5,745.50000 UGX
10000 MNT11,491.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 UGX0.87025 MNT
5 UGX4.35124 MNT
10 UGX8.70248 MNT
20 UGX17.40496 MNT
50 UGX43.51240 MNT
100 UGX87.02480 MNT
250 UGX217.56200 MNT
500 UGX435.12400 MNT
1000 UGX870.24800 MNT
2000 UGX1,740.49600 MNT
5000 UGX4,351.24000 MNT
10000 UGX8,702.48000 MNT