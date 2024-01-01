Mongolian tugriks to Ugandan shillings today

Convert MNT to UGX at the real exchange rate

₮1.000 MNT = Ush1.081 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:14
MNT to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UGX
1 MNT to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.08091.1027
Low1.07421.0742
Average1.07661.0870
Change0.14%-1.64%
1 MNT to UGX stats

The performance of MNT to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0809 and a 30 day low of 1.0742. This means the 30 day average was 1.0766. The change for MNT to UGX was 0.14.

The performance of MNT to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1027 and a 90 day low of 1.0742. This means the 90 day average was 1.0870. The change for MNT to UGX was -1.64.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Ugandan Shilling
1 MNT1.08091 UGX
5 MNT5.40455 UGX
10 MNT10.80910 UGX
20 MNT21.61820 UGX
50 MNT54.04550 UGX
100 MNT108.09100 UGX
250 MNT270.22750 UGX
500 MNT540.45500 UGX
1000 MNT1,080.91000 UGX
2000 MNT2,161.82000 UGX
5000 MNT5,404.55000 UGX
10000 MNT10,809.10000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Mongolian Tugrik
1 UGX0.92514 MNT
5 UGX4.62572 MNT
10 UGX9.25143 MNT
20 UGX18.50286 MNT
50 UGX46.25715 MNT
100 UGX92.51430 MNT
250 UGX231.28575 MNT
500 UGX462.57150 MNT
1000 UGX925.14300 MNT
2000 UGX1,850.28600 MNT
5000 UGX4,625.71500 MNT
10000 UGX9,251.43000 MNT