Mongolian tugrik to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mongolian tugrik to Ugandan shillings is currently 1.103 today, reflecting a 0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mongolian tugrik has remained relatively stable, with a 0.512% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mongolian tugrik to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1.104 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 1.097 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.181% increase in value.