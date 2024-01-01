Mongolian tugriks to Thai bahts today

Convert MNT to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
10.65 thb

1.000 MNT = 0.01065 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:43
How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Thai Baht
1 MNT0.01065 THB
5 MNT0.05327 THB
10 MNT0.10655 THB
20 MNT0.21310 THB
50 MNT0.53275 THB
100 MNT1.06549 THB
250 MNT2.66373 THB
500 MNT5.32745 THB
1000 MNT10.65490 THB
2000 MNT21.30980 THB
5000 MNT53.27450 THB
10000 MNT106.54900 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Mongolian Tugrik
1 THB93.85340 MNT
5 THB469.26700 MNT
10 THB938.53400 MNT
20 THB1,877.06800 MNT
50 THB4,692.67000 MNT
100 THB9,385.34000 MNT
250 THB23,463.35000 MNT
500 THB46,926.70000 MNT
1000 THB93,853.40000 MNT
2000 THB187,706.80000 MNT
5000 THB469,267.00000 MNT
10000 THB938,534.00000 MNT