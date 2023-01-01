10 thousand Mongolian tugriks to New Zealand dollars

Convert MNT to NZD at the real exchange rate

10,000 mnt
4.66 nzd

1.00000 MNT = 0.00047 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 NZD0.620950.4885520.930192111.5730.57051651.70340.838096

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / New Zealand Dollar
1 MNT0.00047 NZD
5 MNT0.00233 NZD
10 MNT0.00466 NZD
20 MNT0.00933 NZD
50 MNT0.02332 NZD
100 MNT0.04663 NZD
250 MNT0.11658 NZD
500 MNT0.23316 NZD
1000 MNT0.46632 NZD
2000 MNT0.93264 NZD
5000 MNT2.33160 NZD
10000 MNT4.66320 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 NZD2144.45000 MNT
5 NZD10722.25000 MNT
10 NZD21444.50000 MNT
20 NZD42889.00000 MNT
50 NZD107222.50000 MNT
100 NZD214445.00000 MNT
250 NZD536112.50000 MNT
500 NZD1072225.00000 MNT
1000 NZD2144450.00000 MNT
2000 NZD4288900.00000 MNT
5000 NZD10722250.00000 MNT
10000 NZD21444500.00000 MNT