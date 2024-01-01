Mongolian tugriks to Jamaican dollars today

Convert MNT to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
45.54 jmd

1.000 MNT = 0.04554 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09490.8051.4731.6520.96718.241
1 GBP1.1711.28106.2711.7241.9331.13121.348
1 USD0.9140.781183.0371.3471.510.88416.68
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mongolian tugrik

MNT to USD

MNT to GBP

MNT to AUD

MNT to NZD

MNT to ZAR

MNT to EUR

MNT to INR

MNT to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Jamaican Dollar
1 MNT0.04554 JMD
5 MNT0.22772 JMD
10 MNT0.45544 JMD
20 MNT0.91087 JMD
50 MNT2.27718 JMD
100 MNT4.55436 JMD
250 MNT11.38590 JMD
500 MNT22.77180 JMD
1000 MNT45.54360 JMD
2000 MNT91.08720 JMD
5000 MNT227.71800 JMD
10000 MNT455.43600 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 JMD21.95700 MNT
5 JMD109.78500 MNT
10 JMD219.57000 MNT
20 JMD439.14000 MNT
50 JMD1,097.85000 MNT
100 JMD2,195.70000 MNT
250 JMD5,489.25000 MNT
500 JMD10,978.50000 MNT
1000 JMD21,957.00000 MNT
2000 JMD43,914.00000 MNT
5000 JMD109,785.00000 MNT
10000 JMD219,570.00000 MNT