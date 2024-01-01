Mongolian tugriks to Jamaican dollars today

Convert MNT to JMD

₮1.000 MNT = J$0.04636 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:01
MNT to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

JMD
1 MNT to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04660.0468
Low0.04620.0462
Average0.04640.0465
Change-0.48%0.14%
1 MNT to JMD stats

The performance of MNT to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0466 and a 30 day low of 0.0462. This means the 30 day average was 0.0464. The change for MNT to JMD was -0.48.

The performance of MNT to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0468 and a 90 day low of 0.0462. This means the 90 day average was 0.0465. The change for MNT to JMD was 0.14.

Top currencies

 USDGBPAUDNZDZAREURINRCAD
1 USD10.791.5351.70118.1070.94884.4071.397
1 GBP1.26511.9432.15322.9131.2106.8131.768
1 AUD0.6510.51511.10811.7940.61754.9790.91
1 NZD0.5880.4640.902110.6420.55749.610.821

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Jamaican Dollar
1 MNT0.04636 JMD
5 MNT0.23180 JMD
10 MNT0.46360 JMD
20 MNT0.92721 JMD
50 MNT2.31802 JMD
100 MNT4.63604 JMD
250 MNT11.59010 JMD
500 MNT23.18020 JMD
1000 MNT46.36040 JMD
2000 MNT92.72080 JMD
5000 MNT231.80200 JMD
10000 MNT463.60400 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 JMD21.57010 MNT
5 JMD107.85050 MNT
10 JMD215.70100 MNT
20 JMD431.40200 MNT
50 JMD1,078.50500 MNT
100 JMD2,157.01000 MNT
250 JMD5,392.52500 MNT
500 JMD10,785.05000 MNT
1000 JMD21,570.10000 MNT
2000 JMD43,140.20000 MNT
5000 JMD107,850.50000 MNT
10000 JMD215,701.00000 MNT