1.000 MNT = 4.657 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Indonesian Rupiah
1 MNT4.65699 IDR
5 MNT23.28495 IDR
10 MNT46.56990 IDR
20 MNT93.13980 IDR
50 MNT232.84950 IDR
100 MNT465.69900 IDR
250 MNT1,164.24750 IDR
500 MNT2,328.49500 IDR
1000 MNT4,656.99000 IDR
2000 MNT9,313.98000 IDR
5000 MNT23,284.95000 IDR
10000 MNT46,569.90000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Mongolian Tugrik
1 IDR0.21473 MNT
5 IDR1.07366 MNT
10 IDR2.14731 MNT
20 IDR4.29462 MNT
50 IDR10.73655 MNT
100 IDR21.47310 MNT
250 IDR53.68275 MNT
500 IDR107.36550 MNT
1000 IDR214.73100 MNT
2000 IDR429.46200 MNT
5000 IDR1,073.65500 MNT
10000 IDR2,147.31000 MNT