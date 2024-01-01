Mongolian tugriks to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert MNT to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mnt
2.13 cny

1.000 MNT = 0.002132 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mongolian tugriks to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MNT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MNT to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Change Converter source currency

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MNT0.00213 CNY
5 MNT0.01066 CNY
10 MNT0.02132 CNY
20 MNT0.04264 CNY
50 MNT0.10661 CNY
100 MNT0.21322 CNY
250 MNT0.53305 CNY
500 MNT1.06610 CNY
1000 MNT2.13221 CNY
2000 MNT4.26442 CNY
5000 MNT10.66105 CNY
10000 MNT21.32210 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mongolian Tugrik
1 CNY468.99600 MNT
5 CNY2,344.98000 MNT
10 CNY4,689.96000 MNT
20 CNY9,379.92000 MNT
50 CNY23,449.80000 MNT
100 CNY46,899.60000 MNT
250 CNY117,249.00000 MNT
500 CNY234,498.00000 MNT
1000 CNY468,996.00000 MNT
2000 CNY937,992.00000 MNT
5000 CNY2,344,980.00000 MNT
10000 CNY4,689,960.00000 MNT