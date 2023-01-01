1 thousand Myanmar kyats to Ugandan shillings

Convert MMK to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 mmk
1,818 ugx

1.00000 MMK = 1.81823 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Ugandan Shilling
1 MMK1.81823 UGX
5 MMK9.09115 UGX
10 MMK18.18230 UGX
20 MMK36.36460 UGX
50 MMK90.91150 UGX
100 MMK181.82300 UGX
250 MMK454.55750 UGX
500 MMK909.11500 UGX
1000 MMK1818.23000 UGX
2000 MMK3636.46000 UGX
5000 MMK9091.15000 UGX
10000 MMK18182.30000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Myanma Kyat
1 UGX0.54999 MMK
5 UGX2.74993 MMK
10 UGX5.49986 MMK
20 UGX10.99972 MMK
50 UGX27.49930 MMK
100 UGX54.99860 MMK
250 UGX137.49650 MMK
500 UGX274.99300 MMK
1000 UGX549.98600 MMK
2000 UGX1099.97200 MMK
5000 UGX2749.93000 MMK
10000 UGX5499.86000 MMK