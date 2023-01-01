2000 Myanmar kyats to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert MMK to NIO at the real exchange rate

2,000 mmk
34.86 nio

1.00000 MMK = 0.01743 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Myanmar kyats to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MMK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MMK to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Myanmar kyats

MMK to USD

MMK to THB

MMK to CAD

MMK to EUR

MMK to AUD

MMK to ZAR

MMK to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 MMK0.01743 NIO
5 MMK0.08714 NIO
10 MMK0.17429 NIO
20 MMK0.34857 NIO
50 MMK0.87143 NIO
100 MMK1.74286 NIO
250 MMK4.35715 NIO
500 MMK8.71430 NIO
1000 MMK17.42860 NIO
2000 MMK34.85720 NIO
5000 MMK87.14300 NIO
10000 MMK174.28600 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Myanma Kyat
1 NIO57.37700 MMK
5 NIO286.88500 MMK
10 NIO573.77000 MMK
20 NIO1147.54000 MMK
50 NIO2868.85000 MMK
100 NIO5737.70000 MMK
250 NIO14344.25000 MMK
500 NIO28688.50000 MMK
1000 NIO57377.00000 MMK
2000 NIO114754.00000 MMK
5000 NIO286885.00000 MMK
10000 NIO573770.00000 MMK