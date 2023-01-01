1 thousand Macedonian denars to Omani rials

Convert MKD to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mkd
6.839 omr

1.00000 MKD = 0.00684 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:58
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Omani Rial
1 MKD0.00684 OMR
5 MKD0.03419 OMR
10 MKD0.06839 OMR
20 MKD0.13677 OMR
50 MKD0.34194 OMR
100 MKD0.68387 OMR
250 MKD1.70968 OMR
500 MKD3.41935 OMR
1000 MKD6.83871 OMR
2000 MKD13.67742 OMR
5000 MKD34.19355 OMR
10000 MKD68.38710 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Macedonian Denar
1 OMR146.22600 MKD
5 OMR731.13000 MKD
10 OMR1462.26000 MKD
20 OMR2924.52000 MKD
50 OMR7311.30000 MKD
100 OMR14622.60000 MKD
250 OMR36556.50000 MKD
500 OMR73113.00000 MKD
1000 OMR146226.00000 MKD
2000 OMR292452.00000 MKD
5000 OMR731130.00000 MKD
10000 OMR1462260.00000 MKD