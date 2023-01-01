1 thousand Malagasy ariaries to Qatari rials

1,000 mga
0.80 qar

1.00000 MGA = 0.00080 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:58
1 USD10.91351.362250.7931471.642851.3396518.82221.51745
1 EUR1.094611.491120.868151.798261.4663820.60281.661
1 CAD0.734080.67063710.5822331.205980.9834113.8171.11393
1 GBP1.26081.151871.7175212.07131.6890323.7311.9132

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Qatari Rial
1 MGA0.00080 QAR
5 MGA0.00402 QAR
10 MGA0.00803 QAR
20 MGA0.01607 QAR
50 MGA0.04017 QAR
100 MGA0.08034 QAR
250 MGA0.20086 QAR
500 MGA0.40172 QAR
1000 MGA0.80344 QAR
2000 MGA1.60688 QAR
5000 MGA4.01720 QAR
10000 MGA8.03439 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Malagasy Ariary
1 QAR1244.65000 MGA
5 QAR6223.25000 MGA
10 QAR12446.50000 MGA
20 QAR24893.00000 MGA
50 QAR62232.50000 MGA
100 QAR124465.00000 MGA
250 QAR311162.50000 MGA
500 QAR622325.00000 MGA
1000 QAR1244650.00000 MGA
2000 QAR2489300.00000 MGA
5000 QAR6223250.00000 MGA
10000 QAR12446500.00000 MGA