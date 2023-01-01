100 Malagasy ariaries to Nigerian nairas

Convert MGA to NGN at the real exchange rate

100 mga
17.94 ngn

1.00000 MGA = 0.17937 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:48
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.913551.36220.7933991.642441.3392518.82661.51757
1 EUR1.094611.491060.86851.797821.4659420.60761.66113
1 CAD0.7341070.67066210.5824391.205730.98315213.82071.11406
1 GBP1.26041.151411.7169212.070131.6879923.7291.91274

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariaries

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Nigerian Naira
1 MGA0.17937 NGN
5 MGA0.89685 NGN
10 MGA1.79371 NGN
20 MGA3.58742 NGN
50 MGA8.96855 NGN
100 MGA17.93710 NGN
250 MGA44.84275 NGN
500 MGA89.68550 NGN
1000 MGA179.37100 NGN
2000 MGA358.74200 NGN
5000 MGA896.85500 NGN
10000 MGA1793.71000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Malagasy Ariary
1 NGN5.57502 MGA
5 NGN27.87510 MGA
10 NGN55.75020 MGA
20 NGN111.50040 MGA
50 NGN278.75100 MGA
100 NGN557.50200 MGA
250 NGN1393.75500 MGA
500 NGN2787.51000 MGA
1000 NGN5575.02000 MGA
2000 NGN11150.04000 MGA
5000 NGN27875.10000 MGA
10000 NGN55750.20000 MGA