5 mga
0.90 ngn

1.00000 MGA = 0.17925 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Nigerian Naira
1 MGA0.17925 NGN
5 MGA0.89627 NGN
10 MGA1.79255 NGN
20 MGA3.58510 NGN
50 MGA8.96275 NGN
100 MGA17.92550 NGN
250 MGA44.81375 NGN
500 MGA89.62750 NGN
1000 MGA179.25500 NGN
2000 MGA358.51000 NGN
5000 MGA896.27500 NGN
10000 MGA1792.55000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Malagasy Ariary
1 NGN5.57866 MGA
5 NGN27.89330 MGA
10 NGN55.78660 MGA
20 NGN111.57320 MGA
50 NGN278.93300 MGA
100 NGN557.86600 MGA
250 NGN1394.66500 MGA
500 NGN2789.33000 MGA
1000 NGN5578.66000 MGA
2000 NGN11157.32000 MGA
5000 NGN27893.30000 MGA
10000 NGN55786.60000 MGA