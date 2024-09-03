Malagasy ariary to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Malagasy ariary to Nigerian nairas is currently 0.349 today, reflecting a -0.395% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Malagasy ariary has remained relatively stable, with a -0.186% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Malagasy ariary to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 0.351 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.348 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.359% decrease in value.