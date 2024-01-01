Malagasy ariaries to Icelandic krónas today

Convert MGA to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
30.29 isk

1.000 MGA = 0.03029 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:53
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Icelandic Króna
1 MGA0.03029 ISK
5 MGA0.15146 ISK
10 MGA0.30293 ISK
20 MGA0.60585 ISK
50 MGA1.51463 ISK
100 MGA3.02926 ISK
250 MGA7.57315 ISK
500 MGA15.14630 ISK
1000 MGA30.29260 ISK
2000 MGA60.58520 ISK
5000 MGA151.46300 ISK
10000 MGA302.92600 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Malagasy Ariary
1 ISK33.01140 MGA
5 ISK165.05700 MGA
10 ISK330.11400 MGA
20 ISK660.22800 MGA
50 ISK1,650.57000 MGA
100 ISK3,301.14000 MGA
250 ISK8,252.85000 MGA
500 ISK16,505.70000 MGA
1000 ISK33,011.40000 MGA
2000 ISK66,022.80000 MGA
5000 ISK165,057.00000 MGA
10000 ISK330,114.00000 MGA