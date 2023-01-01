1 Moldovan leu to New Zealand dollars

Convert MDL to NZD at the real exchange rate

1 mdl
0.09 nzd

1.00000 MDL = 0.09235 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7932118.83041.36141.5173483.36851.644741.3394
1 GBP1.2607123.73951.716321.9129105.1032.073521.68858
1 ZAR0.05310580.042123910.0722980.0805794.427340.08734480.0711297
1 CAD0.7345380.58264313.831611.1145461.23731.208120.98384

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / New Zealand Dollar
1 MDL0.09235 NZD
5 MDL0.46175 NZD
10 MDL0.92349 NZD
20 MDL1.84698 NZD
50 MDL4.61746 NZD
100 MDL9.23491 NZD
250 MDL23.08728 NZD
500 MDL46.17455 NZD
1000 MDL92.34910 NZD
2000 MDL184.69820 NZD
5000 MDL461.74550 NZD
10000 MDL923.49100 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 NZD10.82850 MDL
5 NZD54.14250 MDL
10 NZD108.28500 MDL
20 NZD216.57000 MDL
50 NZD541.42500 MDL
100 NZD1082.85000 MDL
250 NZD2707.12500 MDL
500 NZD5414.25000 MDL
1000 NZD10828.50000 MDL
2000 NZD21657.00000 MDL
5000 NZD54142.50000 MDL
10000 NZD108285.00000 MDL