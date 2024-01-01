Moroccan dirhams to Surinamese dollars today

Convert MAD to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mad
3,507.86 srd

1.000 MAD = 3.508 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8121.4731.6590.96818.241
1 GBP1.1711.279106.251.7241.9411.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.0661.3481.5170.88516.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirham

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Surinamese Dollar
1 MAD3.50786 SRD
5 MAD17.53930 SRD
10 MAD35.07860 SRD
20 MAD70.15720 SRD
50 MAD175.39300 SRD
100 MAD350.78600 SRD
250 MAD876.96500 SRD
500 MAD1,753.93000 SRD
1000 MAD3,507.86000 SRD
2000 MAD7,015.72000 SRD
5000 MAD17,539.30000 SRD
10000 MAD35,078.60000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 SRD0.28507 MAD
5 SRD1.42537 MAD
10 SRD2.85074 MAD
20 SRD5.70148 MAD
50 SRD14.25370 MAD
100 SRD28.50740 MAD
250 SRD71.26850 MAD
500 SRD142.53700 MAD
1000 SRD285.07400 MAD
2000 SRD570.14800 MAD
5000 SRD1,425.37000 MAD
10000 SRD2,850.74000 MAD