1.000 MAD = 0.1996 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:20
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Belize Dollar
1 MAD0.19955 BZD
5 MAD0.99777 BZD
10 MAD1.99553 BZD
20 MAD3.99106 BZD
50 MAD9.97765 BZD
100 MAD19.95530 BZD
250 MAD49.88825 BZD
500 MAD99.77650 BZD
1000 MAD199.55300 BZD
2000 MAD399.10600 BZD
5000 MAD997.76500 BZD
10000 MAD1,995.53000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 BZD5.01120 MAD
5 BZD25.05600 MAD
10 BZD50.11200 MAD
20 BZD100.22400 MAD
50 BZD250.56000 MAD
100 BZD501.12000 MAD
250 BZD1,252.80000 MAD
500 BZD2,505.60000 MAD
1000 BZD5,011.20000 MAD
2000 BZD10,022.40000 MAD
5000 BZD25,056.00000 MAD
10000 BZD50,112.00000 MAD