Lesotho lotis to Georgian laris today

Convert LSL to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 lsl
144.68 gel

1.000 LSL = 0.1447 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
Wise

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Georgian Lari
1 LSL0.14468 GEL
5 LSL0.72338 GEL
10 LSL1.44676 GEL
20 LSL2.89352 GEL
50 LSL7.23380 GEL
100 LSL14.46760 GEL
250 LSL36.16900 GEL
500 LSL72.33800 GEL
1000 LSL144.67600 GEL
2000 LSL289.35200 GEL
5000 LSL723.38000 GEL
10000 LSL1,446.76000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Lesotho Loti
1 GEL6.91198 LSL
5 GEL34.55990 LSL
10 GEL69.11980 LSL
20 GEL138.23960 LSL
50 GEL345.59900 LSL
100 GEL691.19800 LSL
250 GEL1,727.99500 LSL
500 GEL3,455.99000 LSL
1000 GEL6,911.98000 LSL
2000 GEL13,823.96000 LSL
5000 GEL34,559.90000 LSL
10000 GEL69,119.80000 LSL