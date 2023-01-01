50 Liberian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert LRD to UAH at the real exchange rate

50 lrd
9.40 uah

1.00000 LRD = 0.18809 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86851.091891.02721.493961.660780.964218.7203
1 GBP1.1514111.25715104.8131.720221.912311.1101921.5555
1 USD0.915950.79545183.37351.368351.521140.883117.1463
1 INR0.01098570.00954080.011994210.01641230.01824490.01059210.205656

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 LRD0.18809 UAH
5 LRD0.94047 UAH
10 LRD1.88094 UAH
20 LRD3.76188 UAH
50 LRD9.40470 UAH
100 LRD18.80940 UAH
250 LRD47.02350 UAH
500 LRD94.04700 UAH
1000 LRD188.09400 UAH
2000 LRD376.18800 UAH
5000 LRD940.47000 UAH
10000 LRD1880.94000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Liberian Dollar
1 UAH5.31649 LRD
5 UAH26.58245 LRD
10 UAH53.16490 LRD
20 UAH106.32980 LRD
50 UAH265.82450 LRD
100 UAH531.64900 LRD
250 UAH1329.12250 LRD
500 UAH2658.24500 LRD
1000 UAH5316.49000 LRD
2000 UAH10632.98000 LRD
5000 UAH26582.45000 LRD
10000 UAH53164.90000 LRD