Liberian dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert LRD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 lrd
7,766.57 ngn

1.000 LRD = 7.767 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 LRD7.76657 NGN
5 LRD38.83285 NGN
10 LRD77.66570 NGN
20 LRD155.33140 NGN
50 LRD388.32850 NGN
100 LRD776.65700 NGN
250 LRD1,941.64250 NGN
500 LRD3,883.28500 NGN
1000 LRD7,766.57000 NGN
2000 LRD15,533.14000 NGN
5000 LRD38,832.85000 NGN
10000 LRD77,665.70000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Liberian Dollar
1 NGN0.12876 LRD
5 NGN0.64379 LRD
10 NGN1.28757 LRD
20 NGN2.57514 LRD
50 NGN6.43785 LRD
100 NGN12.87570 LRD
250 NGN32.18925 LRD
500 NGN64.37850 LRD
1000 NGN128.75700 LRD
2000 NGN257.51400 LRD
5000 NGN643.78500 LRD
10000 NGN1,287.57000 LRD