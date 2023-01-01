1 Liberian dollar to Nigerian nairas

1.00000 LRD = 4.20426 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 LRD4.20426 NGN
5 LRD21.02130 NGN
10 LRD42.04260 NGN
20 LRD84.08520 NGN
50 LRD210.21300 NGN
100 LRD420.42600 NGN
250 LRD1051.06500 NGN
500 LRD2102.13000 NGN
1000 LRD4204.26000 NGN
2000 LRD8408.52000 NGN
5000 LRD21021.30000 NGN
10000 LRD42042.60000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Liberian Dollar
1 NGN0.23785 LRD
5 NGN1.18927 LRD
10 NGN2.37854 LRD
20 NGN4.75708 LRD
50 NGN11.89270 LRD
100 NGN23.78540 LRD
250 NGN59.46350 LRD
500 NGN118.92700 LRD
1000 NGN237.85400 LRD
2000 NGN475.70800 LRD
5000 NGN1189.27000 LRD
10000 NGN2378.54000 LRD