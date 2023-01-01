1 Liberian dollar to Nigerian nairas

Convert LRD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 lrd
4.75 ngn

1.00000 LRD = 4.75004 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 LRD4.75004 NGN
5 LRD23.75020 NGN
10 LRD47.50040 NGN
20 LRD95.00080 NGN
50 LRD237.50200 NGN
100 LRD475.00400 NGN
250 LRD1187.51000 NGN
500 LRD2375.02000 NGN
1000 LRD4750.04000 NGN
2000 LRD9500.08000 NGN
5000 LRD23750.20000 NGN
10000 LRD47500.40000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Liberian Dollar
1 NGN0.21052 LRD
5 NGN1.05262 LRD
10 NGN2.10524 LRD
20 NGN4.21048 LRD
50 NGN10.52620 LRD
100 NGN21.05240 LRD
250 NGN52.63100 LRD
500 NGN105.26200 LRD
1000 NGN210.52400 LRD
2000 NGN421.04800 LRD
5000 NGN1052.62000 LRD
10000 NGN2105.24000 LRD