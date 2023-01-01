5 Sri Lankan rupees to Vietnamese dongs

Convert LKR to VND at the real exchange rate

5 lkr
369 vnd

1.00000 LKR = 73.89650 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.36910.79617883.36851.522880.916951.34133.6727
1 CAD0.73040710.58153460.89291.112320.6697290.9796952.68257
1 GBP1.2561.719591104.7111.912741.151681.684674.61291
1 INR0.01199490.01642230.0095501110.01826690.01099850.01608880.0440538

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 LKR73.89650 VND
5 LKR369.48250 VND
10 LKR738.96500 VND
20 LKR1477.93000 VND
50 LKR3694.82500 VND
100 LKR7389.65000 VND
250 LKR18474.12500 VND
500 LKR36948.25000 VND
1000 LKR73896.50000 VND
2000 LKR147793.00000 VND
5000 LKR369482.50000 VND
10000 LKR738965.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 VND0.01353 LKR
5 VND0.06766 LKR
10 VND0.13532 LKR
20 VND0.27065 LKR
50 VND0.67662 LKR
100 VND1.35324 LKR
250 VND3.38310 LKR
500 VND6.76620 LKR
1000 VND13.53240 LKR
2000 VND27.06480 LKR
5000 VND67.66200 LKR
10000 VND135.32400 LKR