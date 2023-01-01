1 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Panamanian balboas

Convert LKR to PAB at the real exchange rate

1,000 lkr
3.04 pab

1.00000 LKR = 0.00304 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86911.0905590.92731.492851.661660.9642518.7179
1 GBP1.1506211.2548104.6221.71771.911931.1094821.537
1 USD0.916950.79694183.37751.36891.523690.8841517.1637
1 INR0.01099780.009558210.011993610.01641810.01827460.01060420.205855

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Panamanian Balboa
1 LKR0.00304 PAB
5 LKR0.01522 PAB
10 LKR0.03044 PAB
20 LKR0.06087 PAB
50 LKR0.15218 PAB
100 LKR0.30437 PAB
250 LKR0.76092 PAB
500 LKR1.52184 PAB
1000 LKR3.04368 PAB
2000 LKR6.08736 PAB
5000 LKR15.21840 PAB
10000 LKR30.43680 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 PAB328.55000 LKR
5 PAB1642.75000 LKR
10 PAB3285.50000 LKR
20 PAB6571.00000 LKR
50 PAB16427.50000 LKR
100 PAB32855.00000 LKR
250 PAB82137.50000 LKR
500 PAB164275.00000 LKR
1000 PAB328550.00000 LKR
2000 PAB657100.00000 LKR
5000 PAB1642750.00000 LKR
10000 PAB3285500.00000 LKR