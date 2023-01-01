10 Sri Lankan rupees to Mozambican meticals

Convert LKR to MZN at the real exchange rate

10 lkr
1.94 mzn

1.00000 LKR = 0.19445 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:22
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Mozambican Metical
1 LKR0.19445 MZN
5 LKR0.97223 MZN
10 LKR1.94445 MZN
20 LKR3.88890 MZN
50 LKR9.72225 MZN
100 LKR19.44450 MZN
250 LKR48.61125 MZN
500 LKR97.22250 MZN
1000 LKR194.44500 MZN
2000 LKR388.89000 MZN
5000 LKR972.22500 MZN
10000 LKR1944.45000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 MZN5.14283 LKR
5 MZN25.71415 LKR
10 MZN51.42830 LKR
20 MZN102.85660 LKR
50 MZN257.14150 LKR
100 MZN514.28300 LKR
250 MZN1285.70750 LKR
500 MZN2571.41500 LKR
1000 MZN5142.83000 LKR
2000 MZN10285.66000 LKR
5000 MZN25714.15000 LKR
10000 MZN51428.30000 LKR