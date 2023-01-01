10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Lebanese pounds

Convert LKR to LBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 lkr
457,465 lbp

1.00000 LKR = 45.74650 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.36820.79605283.36951.521840.915951.340753.6727
1 CAD0.73088710.58182460.93371.112290.6694330.9799372.68433
1 GBP1.25621.718731104.7291.911731.150621.684254.61365
1 INR0.01199480.01641130.0095484710.01825410.01098630.0160820.0440533

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Lebanese Pound
1 LKR45.74650 LBP
5 LKR228.73250 LBP
10 LKR457.46500 LBP
20 LKR914.93000 LBP
50 LKR2287.32500 LBP
100 LKR4574.65000 LBP
250 LKR11436.62500 LBP
500 LKR22873.25000 LBP
1000 LKR45746.50000 LBP
2000 LKR91493.00000 LBP
5000 LKR228732.50000 LBP
10000 LKR457465.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LBP0.02186 LKR
5 LBP0.10930 LKR
10 LBP0.21860 LKR
20 LBP0.43719 LKR
50 LBP1.09298 LKR
100 LBP2.18596 LKR
250 LBP5.46490 LKR
500 LBP10.92980 LKR
1000 LBP21.85960 LKR
2000 LBP43.71920 LKR
5000 LBP109.29800 LKR
10000 LBP218.59600 LKR