10 Lebanese pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert LBP to LKR at the real exchange rate

10 lbp
0.22 lkr

1.00000 LBP = 0.02186 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.370151.651251.523110.916651.3408518.81520.797512
1 CAD0.72984711.205161.111640.6690320.97861513.73220.582062
1 NZD0.60560.82976310.9223970.5551380.81201911.39450.482973
1 AUD0.656550.8995721.0841310.6018430.88033512.35310.523606

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 LBP0.02186 LKR
5 LBP0.10931 LKR
10 LBP0.21863 LKR
20 LBP0.43726 LKR
50 LBP1.09315 LKR
100 LBP2.18629 LKR
250 LBP5.46572 LKR
500 LBP10.93145 LKR
1000 LBP21.86290 LKR
2000 LBP43.72580 LKR
5000 LBP109.31450 LKR
10000 LBP218.62900 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Lebanese Pound
1 LKR45.73950 LBP
5 LKR228.69750 LBP
10 LKR457.39500 LBP
20 LKR914.79000 LBP
50 LKR2286.97500 LBP
100 LKR4573.95000 LBP
250 LKR11434.87500 LBP
500 LKR22869.75000 LBP
1000 LKR45739.50000 LBP
2000 LKR91479.00000 LBP
5000 LKR228697.50000 LBP
10000 LKR457395.00000 LBP