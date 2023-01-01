100 Sri Lankan rupees to Fijian dollars

Convert LKR to FJD at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
0.68 fjd

1.00000 LKR = 0.00682 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:27
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Fijian Dollar
1 LKR0.00682 FJD
5 LKR0.03408 FJD
10 LKR0.06816 FJD
20 LKR0.13633 FJD
50 LKR0.34082 FJD
100 LKR0.68164 FJD
250 LKR1.70410 FJD
500 LKR3.40821 FJD
1000 LKR6.81641 FJD
2000 LKR13.63282 FJD
5000 LKR34.08205 FJD
10000 LKR68.16410 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 FJD146.70500 LKR
5 FJD733.52500 LKR
10 FJD1467.05000 LKR
20 FJD2934.10000 LKR
50 FJD7335.25000 LKR
100 FJD14670.50000 LKR
250 FJD36676.25000 LKR
500 FJD73352.50000 LKR
1000 FJD146705.00000 LKR
2000 FJD293410.00000 LKR
5000 FJD733525.00000 LKR
10000 FJD1467050.00000 LKR