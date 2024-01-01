Lebanese pounds to Nepalese rupees today

Convert LBP to NPR at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
1.48 npr

1.000 LBP = 0.001485 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:09
How to convert Lebanese pounds to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Nepalese Rupee
1 LBP0.00148 NPR
5 LBP0.00742 NPR
10 LBP0.01485 NPR
20 LBP0.02970 NPR
50 LBP0.07424 NPR
100 LBP0.14848 NPR
250 LBP0.37119 NPR
500 LBP0.74238 NPR
1000 LBP1.48476 NPR
2000 LBP2.96952 NPR
5000 LBP7.42380 NPR
10000 LBP14.84760 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Lebanese Pound
1 NPR673.50800 LBP
5 NPR3,367.54000 LBP
10 NPR6,735.08000 LBP
20 NPR13,470.16000 LBP
50 NPR33,675.40000 LBP
100 NPR67,350.80000 LBP
250 NPR168,377.00000 LBP
500 NPR336,754.00000 LBP
1000 NPR673,508.00000 LBP
2000 NPR1,347,016.00000 LBP
5000 NPR3,367,540.00000 LBP
10000 NPR6,735,080.00000 LBP