Lebanese pounds to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert LBP to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
1.13 cve

1.000 LBP = 0.001133 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 LBP0.00113 CVE
5 LBP0.00567 CVE
10 LBP0.01133 CVE
20 LBP0.02267 CVE
50 LBP0.05666 CVE
100 LBP0.11333 CVE
250 LBP0.28332 CVE
500 LBP0.56664 CVE
1000 LBP1.13327 CVE
2000 LBP2.26654 CVE
5000 LBP5.66635 CVE
10000 LBP11.33270 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Lebanese Pound
1 CVE882.40500 LBP
5 CVE4,412.02500 LBP
10 CVE8,824.05000 LBP
20 CVE17,648.10000 LBP
50 CVE44,120.25000 LBP
100 CVE88,240.50000 LBP
250 CVE220,601.25000 LBP
500 CVE441,202.50000 LBP
1000 CVE882,405.00000 LBP
2000 CVE1,764,810.00000 LBP
5000 CVE4,412,025.00000 LBP
10000 CVE8,824,050.00000 LBP