1 Laotian kip to Saint Helena pounds

Convert LAK to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 lak
0.00 shp

1.00000 LAK = 0.00004 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:09
How to convert Laotian kips to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Saint Helena Pound
1 LAK0.00004 SHP
5 LAK0.00019 SHP
10 LAK0.00039 SHP
20 LAK0.00077 SHP
50 LAK0.00193 SHP
100 LAK0.00387 SHP
250 LAK0.00967 SHP
500 LAK0.01935 SHP
1000 LAK0.03870 SHP
2000 LAK0.07740 SHP
5000 LAK0.19349 SHP
10000 LAK0.38698 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Laotian Kip
1 SHP25840.80000 LAK
5 SHP129204.00000 LAK
10 SHP258408.00000 LAK
20 SHP516816.00000 LAK
50 SHP1292040.00000 LAK
100 SHP2584080.00000 LAK
250 SHP6460200.00000 LAK
500 SHP12920400.00000 LAK
1000 SHP25840800.00000 LAK
2000 SHP51681600.00000 LAK
5000 SHP129204000.00000 LAK
10000 SHP258408000.00000 LAK