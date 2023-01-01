10 Laotian kips to Singapore dollars

Convert LAK to SGD at the real exchange rate

10 lak
0.00 sgd

1.00000 LAK = 0.00006 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86961.089890.83921.49391.662040.9636518.7265
1 GBP1.1499511.2532104.4591.717891.911241.1081521.5342
1 USD0.91760.797957183.3541.37081.525090.8842517.1834
1 INR0.01100850.009573110.01199710.01644550.01829650.01060840.20615

How to convert Laotian kips to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Singapore Dollar
1 LAK0.00006 SGD
5 LAK0.00032 SGD
10 LAK0.00065 SGD
20 LAK0.00130 SGD
50 LAK0.00324 SGD
100 LAK0.00648 SGD
250 LAK0.01621 SGD
500 LAK0.03241 SGD
1000 LAK0.06482 SGD
2000 LAK0.12964 SGD
5000 LAK0.32411 SGD
10000 LAK0.64822 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Laotian Kip
1 SGD15426.90000 LAK
5 SGD77134.50000 LAK
10 SGD154269.00000 LAK
20 SGD308538.00000 LAK
50 SGD771345.00000 LAK
100 SGD1542690.00000 LAK
250 SGD3856725.00000 LAK
500 SGD7713450.00000 LAK
1000 SGD15426900.00000 LAK
2000 SGD30853800.00000 LAK
5000 SGD77134500.00000 LAK
10000 SGD154269000.00000 LAK