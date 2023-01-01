2000 Laotian kips to Egyptian pounds

Convert LAK to EGP at the real exchange rate

2,000 lak
2.98 egp

1.00000 LAK = 0.00149 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869751.089690.80021.49391.662240.9641518.7254
1 GBP1.1497611.2528104.41.717651.911211.1085421.5301
1 USD0.917750.798212183.33351.371051.525550.8848517.1856
1 INR0.01101320.009578520.01210.01645260.01830660.01061820.206227

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Egyptian Pound
1 LAK0.00149 EGP
5 LAK0.00745 EGP
10 LAK0.01491 EGP
20 LAK0.02982 EGP
50 LAK0.07454 EGP
100 LAK0.14909 EGP
250 LAK0.37272 EGP
500 LAK0.74544 EGP
1000 LAK1.49088 EGP
2000 LAK2.98176 EGP
5000 LAK7.45440 EGP
10000 LAK14.90880 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Laotian Kip
1 EGP670.74400 LAK
5 EGP3353.72000 LAK
10 EGP6707.44000 LAK
20 EGP13414.88000 LAK
50 EGP33537.20000 LAK
100 EGP67074.40000 LAK
250 EGP167686.00000 LAK
500 EGP335372.00000 LAK
1000 EGP670744.00000 LAK
2000 EGP1341488.00000 LAK
5000 EGP3353720.00000 LAK
10000 EGP6707440.00000 LAK