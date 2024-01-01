South Korean wons to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert KRW to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 krw
377.88 crc

1.000 KRW = 0.3779 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:08
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9151.3491.5190.78283.1071.347.198
1 EUR1.09211.4741.6590.85490.791.4647.863
1 CAD0.7410.67911.1260.5861.6060.9935.336
1 AUD0.6590.6030.88810.51554.7260.8824.74

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Costa Rican Colón
1 KRW0.37788 CRC
5 KRW1.88941 CRC
10 KRW3.77882 CRC
20 KRW7.55764 CRC
50 KRW18.89410 CRC
100 KRW37.78820 CRC
250 KRW94.47050 CRC
500 KRW188.94100 CRC
1000 KRW377.88200 CRC
2000 KRW755.76400 CRC
5000 KRW1,889.41000 CRC
10000 KRW3,778.82000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / South Korean Won
1 CRC2.64633 KRW
5 CRC13.23165 KRW
10 CRC26.46330 KRW
20 CRC52.92660 KRW
50 CRC132.31650 KRW
100 CRC264.63300 KRW
250 CRC661.58250 KRW
500 CRC1,323.16500 KRW
1000 CRC2,646.33000 KRW
2000 CRC5,292.66000 KRW
5000 CRC13,231.65000 KRW
10000 CRC26,463.30000 KRW