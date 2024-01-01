Jamaican dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert JMD to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
239.54 nio

1.000 JMD = 0.2395 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7461.4731.6590.96918.23
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2151.7241.9421.13421.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.0971.3491.5190.88716.693
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 JMD0.23954 NIO
5 JMD1.19768 NIO
10 JMD2.39536 NIO
20 JMD4.79072 NIO
50 JMD11.97680 NIO
100 JMD23.95360 NIO
250 JMD59.88400 NIO
500 JMD119.76800 NIO
1000 JMD239.53600 NIO
2000 JMD479.07200 NIO
5000 JMD1,197.68000 NIO
10000 JMD2,395.36000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Jamaican Dollar
1 NIO4.17473 JMD
5 NIO20.87365 JMD
10 NIO41.74730 JMD
20 NIO83.49460 JMD
50 NIO208.73650 JMD
100 NIO417.47300 JMD
250 NIO1,043.68250 JMD
500 NIO2,087.36500 JMD
1000 NIO4,174.73000 JMD
2000 NIO8,349.46000 JMD
5000 NIO20,873.65000 JMD
10000 NIO41,747.30000 JMD