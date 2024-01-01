Jamaican dollars to Nicaraguan córdobas today

Convert JMD to NIO at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
235.96 nio

J$1.000 JMD = C$0.2360 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.23620.2375
Low0.23480.2348
Average0.23580.2362
Change-0.04%-0.33%
1 JMD to NIO stats

The performance of JMD to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2362 and a 30 day low of 0.2348. This means the 30 day average was 0.2358. The change for JMD to NIO was -0.04.

The performance of JMD to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2375 and a 90 day low of 0.2348. This means the 90 day average was 0.2362. The change for JMD to NIO was -0.33.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 JMD0.23596 NIO
5 JMD1.17982 NIO
10 JMD2.35964 NIO
20 JMD4.71928 NIO
50 JMD11.79820 NIO
100 JMD23.59640 NIO
250 JMD58.99100 NIO
500 JMD117.98200 NIO
1000 JMD235.96400 NIO
2000 JMD471.92800 NIO
5000 JMD1,179.82000 NIO
10000 JMD2,359.64000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Jamaican Dollar
1 NIO4.23793 JMD
5 NIO21.18965 JMD
10 NIO42.37930 JMD
20 NIO84.75860 JMD
50 NIO211.89650 JMD
100 NIO423.79300 JMD
250 NIO1,059.48250 JMD
500 NIO2,118.96500 JMD
1000 NIO4,237.93000 JMD
2000 NIO8,475.86000 JMD
5000 NIO21,189.65000 JMD
10000 NIO42,379.30000 JMD