20 Nicaraguan córdobas to Jamaican dollars

Convert NIO to JMD at the real exchange rate

20 nio
84.76 jmd

C$1.000 NIO = J$4.238 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NIO to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NIO to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.25944.2594
Low4.23354.2106
Average4.24154.2342
Change0.04%0.33%
1 NIO to JMD stats

The performance of NIO to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2594 and a 30 day low of 4.2335. This means the 30 day average was 4.2415. The change for NIO to JMD was 0.04.

The performance of NIO to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2594 and a 90 day low of 4.2106. This means the 90 day average was 4.2342. The change for NIO to JMD was 0.33.

Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Jamaican Dollar
1 NIO4.23793 JMD
5 NIO21.18965 JMD
10 NIO42.37930 JMD
20 NIO84.75860 JMD
50 NIO211.89650 JMD
100 NIO423.79300 JMD
250 NIO1,059.48250 JMD
500 NIO2,118.96500 JMD
1000 NIO4,237.93000 JMD
2000 NIO8,475.86000 JMD
5000 NIO21,189.65000 JMD
10000 NIO42,379.30000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 JMD0.23596 NIO
5 JMD1.17982 NIO
10 JMD2.35964 NIO
20 JMD4.71928 NIO
50 JMD11.79820 NIO
100 JMD23.59640 NIO
250 JMD58.99100 NIO
500 JMD117.98200 NIO
1000 JMD235.96400 NIO
2000 JMD471.92800 NIO
5000 JMD1,179.82000 NIO
10000 JMD2,359.64000 NIO