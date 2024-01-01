Jamaican dollars to Liberian dollars today

Convert JMD to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
1,254.04 lrd

1.000 JMD = 1.254 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7571.4731.6590.96918.228
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2231.7241.9421.13421.334
1 USD0.9160.782183.1071.3491.5190.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 JMD1.25404 LRD
5 JMD6.27020 LRD
10 JMD12.54040 LRD
20 JMD25.08080 LRD
50 JMD62.70200 LRD
100 JMD125.40400 LRD
250 JMD313.51000 LRD
500 JMD627.02000 LRD
1000 JMD1,254.04000 LRD
2000 JMD2,508.08000 LRD
5000 JMD6,270.20000 LRD
10000 JMD12,540.40000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 LRD0.79742 JMD
5 LRD3.98710 JMD
10 LRD7.97420 JMD
20 LRD15.94840 JMD
50 LRD39.87100 JMD
100 LRD79.74200 JMD
250 LRD199.35500 JMD
500 LRD398.71000 JMD
1000 LRD797.42000 JMD
2000 LRD1,594.84000 JMD
5000 LRD3,987.10000 JMD
10000 LRD7,974.20000 JMD