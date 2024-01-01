Jamaican dollars to Liberian dollars today

Convert JMD to LRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
1,251.52 lrd

J$1.000 JMD = L$1.252 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JMD to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JMD to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.25151.2515
Low1.24191.2350
Average1.24781.2453
Change0.38%0.71%
1 JMD to LRD stats

The performance of JMD to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2515 and a 30 day low of 1.2419. This means the 30 day average was 1.2478. The change for JMD to LRD was 0.38.

The performance of JMD to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2515 and a 90 day low of 1.2350. This means the 90 day average was 1.2453. The change for JMD to LRD was 0.71.

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Liberian Dollar
1 JMD1.25152 LRD
5 JMD6.25760 LRD
10 JMD12.51520 LRD
20 JMD25.03040 LRD
50 JMD62.57600 LRD
100 JMD125.15200 LRD
250 JMD312.88000 LRD
500 JMD625.76000 LRD
1000 JMD1,251.52000 LRD
2000 JMD2,503.04000 LRD
5000 JMD6,257.60000 LRD
10000 JMD12,515.20000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 LRD0.79903 JMD
5 LRD3.99515 JMD
10 LRD7.99030 JMD
20 LRD15.98060 JMD
50 LRD39.95150 JMD
100 LRD79.90300 JMD
250 LRD199.75750 JMD
500 LRD399.51500 JMD
1000 LRD799.03000 JMD
2000 LRD1,598.06000 JMD
5000 LRD3,995.15000 JMD
10000 LRD7,990.30000 JMD