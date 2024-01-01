Isle of Man pounds to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert IMP to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
767,939 xof

1.000 IMP = 767.9 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:50
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 IMP767.93900 XOF
5 IMP3,839.69500 XOF
10 IMP7,679.39000 XOF
20 IMP15,358.78000 XOF
50 IMP38,396.95000 XOF
100 IMP76,793.90000 XOF
250 IMP191,984.75000 XOF
500 IMP383,969.50000 XOF
1000 IMP767,939.00000 XOF
2000 IMP1,535,878.00000 XOF
5000 IMP3,839,695.00000 XOF
10000 IMP7,679,390.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Isle of Man pound
1 XOF0.00130 IMP
5 XOF0.00651 IMP
10 XOF0.01302 IMP
20 XOF0.02604 IMP
50 XOF0.06511 IMP
100 XOF0.13022 IMP
250 XOF0.32555 IMP
500 XOF0.65110 IMP
1000 XOF1.30219 IMP
2000 XOF2.60438 IMP
5000 XOF6.51095 IMP
10000 XOF13.02190 IMP