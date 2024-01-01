Isle of Man pounds to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert IMP to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
31,674,400 vnd

1.000 IMP = 31,670 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7251.4731.6590.96818.226
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2031.7241.9421.13321.335
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3491.520.88716.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Isle of Man pound

IMP to USD

IMP to EUR

IMP to GBP

IMP to INR

IMP to JPY

IMP to RUB

IMP to AUD

IMP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 IMP31,674.40000 VND
5 IMP158,372.00000 VND
10 IMP316,744.00000 VND
20 IMP633,488.00000 VND
50 IMP1,583,720.00000 VND
100 IMP3,167,440.00000 VND
250 IMP7,918,600.00000 VND
500 IMP15,837,200.00000 VND
1000 IMP31,674,400.00000 VND
2000 IMP63,348,800.00000 VND
5000 IMP158,372,000.00000 VND
10000 IMP316,744,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Isle of Man pound
1 VND0.00003 IMP
5 VND0.00016 IMP
10 VND0.00032 IMP
20 VND0.00063 IMP
50 VND0.00158 IMP
100 VND0.00316 IMP
250 VND0.00789 IMP
500 VND0.01579 IMP
1000 VND0.03157 IMP
2000 VND0.06314 IMP
5000 VND0.15786 IMP
10000 VND0.31571 IMP