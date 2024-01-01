Isle of Man pounds to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert IMP to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
20,094,000 idr

1.000 IMP = 20,090 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7691.4731.6590.96818.228
1 GBP1.17111.279106.261.7251.9421.13321.339
1 USD0.9160.782183.1031.3491.5180.88616.689
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Indonesian Rupiah
1 IMP20,094.00000 IDR
5 IMP100,470.00000 IDR
10 IMP200,940.00000 IDR
20 IMP401,880.00000 IDR
50 IMP1,004,700.00000 IDR
100 IMP2,009,400.00000 IDR
250 IMP5,023,500.00000 IDR
500 IMP10,047,000.00000 IDR
1000 IMP20,094,000.00000 IDR
2000 IMP40,188,000.00000 IDR
5000 IMP100,470,000.00000 IDR
10000 IMP200,940,000.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Isle of Man pound
1 IDR0.00005 IMP
5 IDR0.00025 IMP
10 IDR0.00050 IMP
20 IDR0.00100 IMP
50 IDR0.00249 IMP
100 IDR0.00498 IMP
250 IDR0.01244 IMP
500 IDR0.02488 IMP
1000 IDR0.04977 IMP
2000 IDR0.09953 IMP
5000 IDR0.24883 IMP
10000 IDR0.49766 IMP