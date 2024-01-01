Isle of Man pounds to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert IMP to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
999.96 gip

1.000 IMP = 1.000 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:40
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Gibraltar Pound
1 IMP0.99996 GIP
5 IMP4.99981 GIP
10 IMP9.99961 GIP
20 IMP19.99922 GIP
50 IMP49.99805 GIP
100 IMP99.99610 GIP
250 IMP249.99025 GIP
500 IMP499.98050 GIP
1000 IMP999.96100 GIP
2000 IMP1,999.92200 GIP
5000 IMP4,999.80500 GIP
10000 IMP9,999.61000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Isle of Man pound
1 GIP1.00004 IMP
5 GIP5.00020 IMP
10 GIP10.00040 IMP
20 GIP20.00080 IMP
50 GIP50.00200 IMP
100 GIP100.00400 IMP
250 GIP250.01000 IMP
500 GIP500.02000 IMP
1000 GIP1,000.04000 IMP
2000 GIP2,000.08000 IMP
5000 GIP5,000.20000 IMP
10000 GIP10,000.40000 IMP