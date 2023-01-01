5 Gibraltar pounds to Isle of Man pounds

Convert GIP to IMP at the real exchange rate

5 gip
5.00 imp

1.00000 GIP = 1.00027 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:50
How to convert Gibraltar pounds to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GIP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GIP to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Isle of Man pound
1 GIP1.00027 IMP
5 GIP5.00135 IMP
10 GIP10.00270 IMP
20 GIP20.00540 IMP
50 GIP50.01350 IMP
100 GIP100.02700 IMP
250 GIP250.06750 IMP
500 GIP500.13500 IMP
1000 GIP1000.27000 IMP
2000 GIP2000.54000 IMP
5000 GIP5001.35000 IMP
10000 GIP10002.70000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Gibraltar Pound
1 IMP0.99972 GIP
5 IMP4.99862 GIP
10 IMP9.99725 GIP
20 IMP19.99450 GIP
50 IMP49.98625 GIP
100 IMP99.97250 GIP
250 IMP249.93125 GIP
500 IMP499.86250 GIP
1000 IMP999.72500 GIP
2000 IMP1999.45000 GIP
5000 IMP4998.62500 GIP
10000 IMP9997.25000 GIP