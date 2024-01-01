Isle of Man pounds to Danish kroner today

Convert IMP to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 imp
8,731.54 dkk

1.000 IMP = 8.732 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7551.4731.6580.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2591.7251.9421.13321.337
1 USD0.9160.782183.1091.3491.5190.88616.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Isle of Man pounds to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IMP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IMP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Danish Krone
1 IMP8.73154 DKK
5 IMP43.65770 DKK
10 IMP87.31540 DKK
20 IMP174.63080 DKK
50 IMP436.57700 DKK
100 IMP873.15400 DKK
250 IMP2,182.88500 DKK
500 IMP4,365.77000 DKK
1000 IMP8,731.54000 DKK
2000 IMP17,463.08000 DKK
5000 IMP43,657.70000 DKK
10000 IMP87,315.40000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Isle of Man pound
1 DKK0.11453 IMP
5 DKK0.57264 IMP
10 DKK1.14527 IMP
20 DKK2.29054 IMP
50 DKK5.72635 IMP
100 DKK11.45270 IMP
250 DKK28.63175 IMP
500 DKK57.26350 IMP
1000 DKK114.52700 IMP
2000 DKK229.05400 IMP
5000 DKK572.63500 IMP
10000 DKK1,145.27000 IMP